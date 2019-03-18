Simmba star Ranveer Singh gets his own special GIFs and stickers online, courtesy Giphy

Ranveer Singh is currently redefining success. After delivering back-to-back blockbusters at the box-office with Gully Boy, Simmba, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani among others, he has proved himself to be one of the best and versatile actors in the film industry. Apart from this, he is always been admired by his fans and critics for his unmatchable energy and flamboyance.

Now, the Simmba star is about to dominate the social media platforms with his own GIFs and stickers. He has created his own unique, fun and quirky GIFs and stickers which have gone live on Monday.

Ranveer took to his social media account to unveil the extremely cool surprise for his fans. He wrote, "GIFS ARE LIVE! @GIPHY,"

Giphy.com approached Ranveer who interacts with a fan base of over 21 million followers on Instagram for the themed GIFs. He has actively made his online presence felt with his regular posts and interactions on social media platforms.

Ranveer was last seen with Alia Bhatt in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which proved to be a massive hit at the box office.

On the professional front, Ranveer is currently gearing up for Kabir Khan’s upcoming film 83. The film will bring the story of Indian cricket team’s historic win at the world cup in 1983. Ranveer will essay the role of legendary veteran cricketer Kapil Dev. It is scheduled to release on 10 April, 2020.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 15:25:12 IST