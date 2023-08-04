Sima Taparia on Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking': 'Everyone who is criticising the show is stupid'

Sima Taparia, best known for Netflix’s ‘Indian Matchmaking‘ has responded to the criticism that has come the show’s way. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, “If it would have been a fake show, I would have gotten everyone married in a day. Only because it is a reality show, this cannot happen.”

She added, “Now if you say that marriages should happen in five months…everyone who is criticising the show is stupid. Paanch mahine mein shaadi kaise hogi? (How can someone get married in five months?)”

In a recent interview, the influential personality shared what qualities a good matchmaker should have in a beautiful way. “Since childhood, I’ve had the ability to talk to people, understand them and connect with them. Twenty-four years ago, I helped my sister Priti get a match, who is now happily married in Boston. So, I thought, why not help larger communities do the same and listen to what their criteria of a good match is. In 2005, I began matchmaking. When the documentary film A Suitable Girl came out in 2017, and it won an award in Tribeca, I began to think and eventually pitched an idea to Netflix. I am a traditional Indian housewife with traditional values, which is what I showcased on the show. I never dreamt that it would be so popular,” said Sima to Khaleej Times.

She shared her experience in dealing with Gen Z clients and quoted, “Today’s generation has a lot of expectations. What I usually tell them is lower your expectations. Why? Because you want everything — brain, beauty, wealth, education, etc. Realistically speaking, you’re likely to get only 60 or 70 per cent of those qualities in a person. Even if you get that much, you should ideally proceed because no one gets a 100 per cent match. It’s only when a couple begins to stay together and understand each other better can they achieve 100 per cent compatibility.”