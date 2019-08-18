Silicon Valley Season 6 teaser unveiled; final instalment of HBO comedy series to premiere on 27 October

The sixth and final season of Silicon Valley will premiere on 27 October, HBO has announced, sharing the first teaser-trailer from the satirical-comedy show.

The trailer begins with Pied Piper head Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) testifying at a Congressional committee meeting for security of user data. His embarrassed team members look on as Hendricks freezes, fumbles, and then starts pacing with the stationery microphone, all ready to deliver his rousing speech on "internet of the people, and for the people."

“He looks like a child in a messy custody hearing,” Martin Starr’s character Bertram Gilfoyle remarks about Hendricks' goof-up, to which Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) responds, “But you don’t feel sorry for him. You just want him to go away and not have any parents at all.”

The chairman of the committee tells Hendricks that Facebook, Google, and Amazon have already presented their testimony, and now it's Pied Piper's turn.

Watch the Silicon Valley trailer here

This one's for the people. #SiliconValleyHBO is back for the sixth and final season on October 27. pic.twitter.com/RGcNp2TaOT — Silicon Valley (@SiliconHBO) August 16, 2019

Silicon Valley, created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler, and Dave Krinsky, is centred on five men who are the founders of a tech startup company in Silicon Valley. The first season debuted in April 2014. The sixth season went into production in June, and is the "fitting conclusion" to the comedy series, according to Judge and showrunner Alec Berg.

“Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us. We'll miss it desperately, but we've always let Pied Piper's journey guide the way, and season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion. We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew, and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there's only so much we can do to make the world a better place,” Berg and Judge were quoted in a statement, shared by NDTV Gadgets 360.

