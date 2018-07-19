You are here:

Silicon Valley actor accuses TJ Miller of being a 'bully', says male cast members 'enabled' his behaviour

FP Staff

Jul,19 2018 12:47:32 IST

Alice Wetterlund, who played Carla Walton in six episodes of Silicon Valley, has accused her co-star TJ Miller of being a bully on set. She also accused other male cast members of enabling his behaviour. In a series of tweets, the actress called Miller a "petulant brat" and the rest of the people having some amount of say in the project, mostly males, were "complicit in his unprofessionalism".

Alice Wetterlund and TJ Miller. Image from Twitter/@TruthObserver99

Alice Wetterlund and TJ Miller. Image from Twitter/@TruthObserver99

On being asked why she stayed on the show despite these concerns, she replied with another tweet:

Miller was last seen on Doug Benson’s Doug Loves Movies podcast which sparked outrage among social media users given that the comedian has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in the past. Miller later denied these allegations in a statement.

Miller was also recently arrested for calling in a fake bomb threat on an Amtrak train.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 12:47 PM

tags: #Alice Wetterlund #BuzzPatrol #Hollywood #Silicon Valley #TJ Miller

also see

Sony accidentally uploads entire Khali the Killer movie on YouTube instead of the trailer

Sony accidentally uploads entire Khali the Killer movie on YouTube instead of the trailer

Comic-Con 2018: From The Predator reboot to standalone Black Widow movie, everything to look out for

Comic-Con 2018: From The Predator reboot to standalone Black Widow movie, everything to look out for

Godzilla: King of the Monsters first look — Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown fights beast's atomic breath

Godzilla: King of the Monsters first look — Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown fights beast's atomic breath