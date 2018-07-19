Silicon Valley actor accuses TJ Miller of being a 'bully', says male cast members 'enabled' his behaviour

Alice Wetterlund, who played Carla Walton in six episodes of Silicon Valley, has accused her co-star TJ Miller of being a bully on set. She also accused other male cast members of enabling his behaviour. In a series of tweets, the actress called Miller a "petulant brat" and the rest of the people having some amount of say in the project, mostly males, were "complicit in his unprofessionalism".

Yes! It is definitely time to rehabilitate TJ Miller’s career! We can’t afford to lose talent at a time like this, we need more—not less—comedic hijinks such as *checks notes* calling in a fake bomb threat — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 17, 2018

Thank you! I hope to not ruin it for you, but TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism. They can fuck off forever. https://t.co/YxGHiSYMrJ — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 18, 2018

On being asked why she stayed on the show despite these concerns, she replied with another tweet:

Not a dumb question. One, I needed the job, two, it was my first recurring role and I had no idea it wasn’t always toxic and weird. Now I know! — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 18, 2018

Miller was last seen on Doug Benson’s Doug Loves Movies podcast which sparked outrage among social media users given that the comedian has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in the past. Miller later denied these allegations in a statement.

Miller was also recently arrested for calling in a fake bomb threat on an Amtrak train.

