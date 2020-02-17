Sidharth Shukla on winning Bigg Boss 13 and being considered too 'aggressive': I don’t have any regrets because this is how I am

After a turbulent ‘journey’ of over four months, Sidharth Shukla, best known for television shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, beat Asim Riaz to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. For most part of the season, the actor stayed made headlines for his aggressive and high-handed behaviour towards fellow contestants. His rivalry with Riaz and his fights with former co-star Rashami Desai were one of the biggest talking points of this season. While Shukla's fans celebrated his victory, some called the show biased and termed Shukla a ‘fixed- winner’.

Edited excerpts from an interview.

You were skeptical of being a part of Bigg Boss and now you have walked out of the house with the winner's trophy.

Yes, I wasn’t too sure about being part of the show because I was aware of the kind of situations one has to encounter. Now that the show has ended just the way I wanted, it feels great. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest reality shows, and you can’t get more real than Bigg Boss. But I don’t think I will be able to participate in another reality show of this nature again.

What do you have to say about the allegations of the results being biased?

I won the title after a grueling journey and when someone questions you, it feels sad. If you have followed the season, you would know that it hasn’t been an easy time for me.

Do you have any regrets?

I don’t have any regrets because this is how I am and I wanted it to be as real. I have been real and it has paid off. I wasn’t too sure how people would accept me, or would they accept me for the way I am. But I don’t want to change anything about myself. There have been lot of things that were distasteful but it crops up after a lot of situations that you have to encounter and show one’s reaction. I think it is normal for people to react like that.

Your chemistry with Shehnaz (Kaur Gill) became the talk of the nation, so much so that the term SidNaaz was coined by your fans. Did you use that to aid your journey in the Bigg Boss house?

No, that is not how I am. I would never use another person to my benefit. If at all SidNaaz ever cropped up it was because people saw some kind of chemistry between us and equated it that way. If my journey has gone this distance I give a lot of credit to my friendship with Shehnaz because it was the easing factor in the midst of turbulence. In that fun time I could take my mind off from what people were saying about me, so my friendship with her made my journey less grueling for me. As it is, I am somebody who keeps thinking in my mind even after events are over, whether I have done it right, or I could have done it differently. I always keep questioning my action and reaction. I am really grateful to Shehnaz and thankful to the fact that I did have a bond with her because it made my journey sweeter.

Were you at all worried or apprehensive when Salman said, ‘Be careful, she (Shehnaz) is falling in love with you’?

I wouldn’t like to put it on record, it won’t be right on my part to talk on this subject as it won’t go down well with her (Shehnaz). But yes, of course, I was worried. Now she is doing another show (Mujhse Shaadi Karoge) which is good. She should live her life and do things that she enjoys. We will remain friends.

An ex-contestant has alleged that when you were admitted to the hospital due to your illness, you were given a phone.

This is absolutely false and baseless. I wasn’t given access to my cell phone. In fact, I wasn’t given access to even a watch, and I was like, ‘I am inside the hospital how does it make a difference if I see the time or not’. What difference will it make to my life? People from the channel were around but I was not monitored under camera. It was for the first time that I had a secluded birthday. I had nobody to talk to me other than the doctors, on my birthday. I wasn’t even wished by anyone. Even if I was given the cell phone, what difference does it make? What can I do with the phone? Even in my day-to-day life I hardly use my phone.

After Rajat Sharma’s grilling session with all of you, you were heard telling one of your co-contestants that you are worried about how you will be perceived outside once you go back to your normal life. What made you say that?

I wondered how I was being perceived right from day one on the show. Of course, there are people who know me and they won’t be surprised by the way I behave. But there are lot of people who only know me through my work. I would always try and think in my mind that in a particular character that I played, I did fight somebody and I had action scenes, so it is okay, and if they equate it well possibly they will be able to relate.

Some people from the industry including former Bigg Boss contestants Samir Soni, Kishwer Merchant and, Shilpa Shinde think you did not deserve to win due to your aggressive behaviour. Shinde even said she would return her trophy if you won.

I feel sorry for Shilpa that she has to return her trophy. But are you serious that they said all this? Things usually don’t happen the way you want. A lot of times, in life, I didn’t have things go my way. Unfortunately, this time it didn’t go the way few others wanted it to happen.

Don’t you think you could have controlled your temper?

I really don’t understand these accusations about me being aggressive because I was reacting to situations. A lot of time I did not react and I let it pass but over a period of time those situations kept occurring repeatedly and after a point one does lose their cool. I don’t know what was being shown, how it has come across and what has gone out there. But I have also had some great light moments with people. I was joking, having fun, laughing with co-contestants. I have had all my emotions come out in the show. It is sad that it is only my aggression that stands out. I don’t see myself as a very aggressive person. Yes, of course I have a temper and I wouldn’t deny that, and, of course, I can’t deny that you have been witness to all of it.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2020 08:11:22 IST