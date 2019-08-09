Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah, film set in J&K, delayed due to restrictions post Article 370 revocation

The shooting for Shershaah, the Captain Vikram Batra, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, will begin today, on 9 August.

Initially slated to begin on 7 August, the second schedule of the film got delayed as some of the heavy equipment did not arrive in time at the location. The equipment got delayed since, after the revocation of Article 370, the crew's route to Kargil was diverted. Sidharth arrived at Jammu and Kashmir on 6 August (Tuesday).

Producer Shabbir Boxwala explains the delay in the shooting schedule in a statement to Mumbai Mirror. “Some of the heavy equipment, like the lighting truck and some crew members, were delayed as their route to Kargil had to be diverted via Leh instead of Srinagar, where the situation is still said to be a little tense.”

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced that Article 370, that grants J&K special status, will be revoked amid major ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. Under the proposed law, J&K will be made a Union Territory now with legislature, and not a state. Ladakh was also announced as a Union Territory, but without legislation. J&K was also put under unprecendented lockdown, leading to restriction in movement, and blocking of phone lines and the Internet.

Shabbir had earlier told the publication that the crew will be there till 15 September, and they will shoot in Kargil and the Mushkoh valley. He said that they will film action sequences, war portions, and Vikram's initial days after his recruitment and subsequent posting in Kargil.

The first schedule of Shershaah took place in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh's Palampur, which was Vikram's hometown. The film, directed by Vishnu Varadhan, stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Sidharth's latest film, Jabariya Jodi, alongside Parineeti Chopra, released in theatres today. This is the second time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee.

