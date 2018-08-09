Sidharth Malhotra on portraying Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra in his biopic: Toughest role of my life

Sidharth Malhotra says essaying the role of Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra is his toughest role so far.

Talking about the biopic, Sidharth said: "We will start that (working on the biopic) but before that, there is a love story of Balaji (Balaji Motion Pictures) in which I am working with Parineeti Chopra. We will start shooting for that film in the next two days in Lucknow. We will announce the title and other details of the film soon."

"Then I will do the biopic on Vikram Batra. It is the toughest role of my life," added the actor, who unveiled The Webb Ellis Cup at the Rugby World Cup 2018 Trophy along with actor Rahul Bose in Mumbai on 8 August.

The 33-year-old said he needs to prepare more for the role. "I am preparing for it but it seems like I have to prepare more for it because it is not enough for the kind of character that I am playing," he shared.

Sidharth finds it a huge responsibility to play Batra, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra — India's highest military decoration awarded for displaying extraordinary acts of valour during wartime.

"I feel it is an emotional responsibility to play that character because the family of Vikram Batra felt that I can play his role so, it is a big responsibility to present their story on the big screen," he said.

The actor said it took him around two to three years to set up this film in terms of finalising the script and finding producers for it. "Now Dharma Productions is involved in it and we have a really good director as well so, we are all very excited for it. We start shooting for it in a few months and hopefully, we will have a very good film," he said.

Directed by Vishnu Vardhan, the yet untitled biopic is being co-produced by Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala. Meanwhile, link-up rumours about Sidharth and actress Kiara Advani have been doing the rounds. The Ek Villain actor said that he is currently in a relationship with his work.

"If you think everything is the truth when you read a newspaper, then how amazing it would have been. Right now, I am only in a relationship with my work. I am super busy in that and I have no time to do other things," he said.

