Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Sharma appear in song Thoda Thoda Pyaar ahead of Valentine's Day
Thoda Thoda Pyaar has been sung by Stebin Ben, written and composed by Kumaar and Nilesh Ahuja respectively.
Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Neha Sharma have released a new song on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The romantic track titled ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ has been sung by Stebin Ben.
The music video for the song features Neha Sharma in the role of a blogger while Sidharth Malhotra is a baker. We see them going through the process of meeting and establishing a bond. Slowly the lyrical background takes us through their love blossoming. The sweet story is halted in the middle as the two momentarily take a break.
However, matching with the mood of Valentine's Week, the duo ends their journey on a happy note.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, both Sidharth Malhotra and Neha Sharma had shot for the video a while back. The actors had promised fans of some exciting project coming their way.
They also shared certain behind the scenes pictures and videos on their social media handles.
View this post on Instagram
The lead pair also promoted the release of their new video.
View this post on Instagram
According to the description of the video on YouTube, the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar and the music has been composed by Nilesh Ahuja. The video has been directed by Bosco Leslie Martis and the project has been bankrolled by Nine Entertainment. The song has been presented by Zee Music Company.
Check out the video here:
Neha has had a web series release recently, titled Illegal. She also starred in a film called Taish. On the other hand, Sidharth started shooting Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna.
The two shared the first look of the upcoming movie. It is a period film based in the 1970s, reported Bollywood Hungama. It talks about a covert mission that took place in the soil of Pakistan. The shoot for the same is underway in Lucknow.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Abhimanyu Singh to play villain in Akshay Kumar's action film Bachchan Pandey
Bachchan Pandey is scheduled to release on Republic Day, next year
Vikram Bhatt collaborates with Mahesh Bhatt after two decades for horror film Cold
Cold features actors Akshay Oberoi and Anisha Pahuja in lead roles.
Sushant Singh Rajput death: SC rejects PIL seeking CBI status report on probe
The Supreme Court bench said they would not "entertain" the PIL regarding CBI's probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death and asked the petitioner to approach the High Court