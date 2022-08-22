Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on 20 August were spotted outside the Dharma office in Mumbai.

After hogging headlines for their rumoured relationship being confirmed by Karan Johar, in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on 20 August were spotted outside the Dharma office in Mumbai. And paparazzi were fortunate enough to click them together leaving Karan’s office. In addition, now several videos and pictures of the Shershaah stars are circulating on the internet like wildfire. After Kiara and Sidharth left the building, papz also clicked film writer and director Shashank Khaitan and Karan coming out together, which honestly has sparked the speculations that four of them might be coming together for a film.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared videos of Sidharth and Kiara leaving the premises in a car together. While getting in the car, Kiara can be seen being stopped by many fans to click pictures together, as Sidharth was waiting for her in the car. Playing it cool, both the actors were seen sporting super casual looks. Clad in a red jacket and black pants, Sidharth looked handsome as always. Kiara appeared uber cool in a white V-neck t-shirt, pairing it with blue denim jeans and keeping her straight tresses open. In another video, the two can be seen sitting next to each other and being engrossed in a conversation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The second video also shows Sidharth gesturing to the paparazzi not to come in front of the car. While sharing the video on his official Instagram account, Bhayani wrote in the caption, “Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani together at Karan Johar's office.”

According to India Today, the two stars have signed a love story that “revolves around a mystic situation”. The title of their upcoming film is reportedly Adal Badal, which ‘will see Sidharth and Kiara in a never seen before avatar.’ In addition, the report added that the romantic comedy movie will be backed by Sunil Kheterpal.

For those who don’t know, this is Sidharth and Kiara’s first public appearance together after Karan called Kiara Sidharth’s “girlfriend” and confirmed their rumoured relationship in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, wherein Sidharth appeared with Vicky Kaushal.

