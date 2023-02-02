Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were in a relationship for quite some time. They worked together in the 2021 blockbuster Shershaah and love blossomed. They have never confirmed the relationship but the world is aware of the rendezvous. The duo is now reportedly tying the knot on February 6 at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The guests expected to grace the wedding are Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar.

A report by Bangalore Times says that Sidharth’s pre-wedding ceremonies will start with a sangeet on February 5, and after the pheras on February 6, there will be a reception on the 7th. In the course of these three days, their guests will get a glimpse of the Rajasthani culture.

Other arrangements for the wedding

The report further says that the couple has organized a puppet dance for the guests Manganiyaar artists and camel rides in Sam Sand Dunes for their guests. Talking about the menu, it will include a lavish spread of Continental and Indian food, along with Rajasthani delicacies.

The pre-wedding festivities

A news outlet, without revealing the identity, quoted an anonymous source as saying: “There will be sangeet and haldi on the same day and the next day is pheras. A lot of their common friends and family members have already started shopping for marigold and yellow themed outfits for the haldi. Kiara was also heard discussing sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over the new year’s. Since Shershaah was a huge hit for both of them, Raatan Lambiyan is already on the sangeet list.”

The couple’s new year bash

Amid the wedding buzz, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra ushered in 2023 in Dubai. They were joined by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor.

