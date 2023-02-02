Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to tie the knot at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, preparations in full swing
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were in a relationship for quite some time. The guests expected to grace the wedding are Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were in a relationship for quite some time. They worked together in the 2021 blockbuster Shershaah and love blossomed. They have never confirmed the relationship but the world is aware of the rendezvous. The duo is now reportedly tying the knot on February 6 at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The guests expected to grace the wedding are Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar.
A report by Bangalore Times says that Sidharth’s pre-wedding ceremonies will start with a sangeet on February 5, and after the pheras on February 6, there will be a reception on the 7th. In the course of these three days, their guests will get a glimpse of the Rajasthani culture.
Other arrangements for the wedding
The report further says that the couple has organized a puppet dance for the guests Manganiyaar artists and camel rides in Sam Sand Dunes for their guests. Talking about the menu, it will include a lavish spread of Continental and Indian food, along with Rajasthani delicacies.
The pre-wedding festivities
A news outlet, without revealing the identity, quoted an anonymous source as saying: “There will be sangeet and haldi on the same day and the next day is pheras. A lot of their common friends and family members have already started shopping for marigold and yellow themed outfits for the haldi. Kiara was also heard discussing sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over the new year’s. Since Shershaah was a huge hit for both of them, Raatan Lambiyan is already on the sangeet list.”
The couple’s new year bash
Amid the wedding buzz, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra ushered in 2023 in Dubai. They were joined by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Mission Majnu movie review: Sidharth Malhotra & Rashmika Mandanna starrer has pace and pomp but could have used depth
Mission Majnu is a middling spy thriller that squanders the opportunity to delve deeper and ask pertinent questions.
Kay Kay Menon: 'Farzi is a one-of-a-kind crime thriller created by one of the finest directors'
"It was amazing to collaborate with them and work with such a talented pool of actors on this project. I can’t wait for the launch of the series and to see the audience’s response to it," said Kay Kay Menon.
Here comes the peppy track 'Sab Farzi' from Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor's Farzi
The foot-tapping number, which will surely make the listeners put on their dancing shoes, is composed by the well-acclaimed music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, while the lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya and sung by singer-actor Saba Azad.