Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have been rumoured to be dating, were spotted at the Mumbai airport ahead of flying out for their new year's vacation. The couple was snapped arriving at the airport in stylish avatars, all set for a vacation to end 2021 and welcome 2022 with open arms.

Both the Shershaah actors arrived in separate cars at the airport. Advani looked gorgeous in a casual sweater dress with white boots. Malhotra was seen wearing a white printed t-shirt with a denim-leather jacket and black jeans.

The couple also posed for the paparazzi before walking in through the airport gates.

Fans and followers of the duo flooded the comment section with hearts.

This is not the first time that the rumoured couple jetted off to celebrate the New Year together. Last year, Advani and Malhotra headed to the Maldives to spend time together. They both shared multiple videos and photographs from their visit to the island country. However, they were not seen together in the photographs.

The dating rumour:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's dating rumours were fuelled after a hint by Akshay Kumar at The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors attended the comedy show to promote the film Laxmii.

The couple was also in news for their relationship during the promotions of their film Shershaah. The moviegoers also appreciated their chemistry in the film. Shershaah is a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra played by Malhotra and Advani plays the role of his fiancee, Dimple Cheema.

The so-called love birds have not confirmed their relationship but continue to charm their fans with their offscreen chemistry.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is busy shooting Karan Johar’s action drama Yodha. The movie also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles.