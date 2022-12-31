Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been in a relationship for quite some time but the rumoured couple never admitted or denied the same. They starred together in Shershaah and it’s believed love blossomed during the making of this film. And a report by Times of India states they are tying the knot on February 6.

A source told the portal, “Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th.”

It added, “The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security.”

On the last season of Koffee With Karan, Kiara openly admitted that the two actors (she and Sidharth) were “more-than close friends.” When Karan pokes a question on marriage, Kiara took the conversation further, revealing that she believes in the institution of marriage. “I have seen beautiful marriages around me, and I see that happen in my life too. But I will not reveal when that is happening,” she added.

On the professional front, recently having wrapped the initial schedules of Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Kiara Advani rejoined the upcoming schedule for the film in Rajkot, following which, she resumed the shoot for S Shankar’s RC-15 with Ram Charan in New Zealand for a song sequence. Post which, the actress immediately dove into promotions for her third release of the year ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, also adhering to brand commitments in between the same.

