Siddharth to star in Sai Sekhar's directorial debut, Catherine Tresa signed as female lead

Following the runaway success of Tamil horror-thriller Aval, actor Siddharth has signed a new project, which will mark the directorial debut of Sai Sekhar. The yet-untitled project, to be produced by Trident Arts R. Ravindran, was officially launched in a ceremony in Chennai on Monday. Catherine Tresa has been signed as the leading lady and she teams up with Siddharth for the first time. The film also stars Kabir Singh, Kaali Venkat, Sathish, Madhusudhan Rao and Naren in pivotal roles.

In an exclusive chat with Firstpost, director Sai Sekhar opened up about the project and also revealed the film features another popular actor in a pivotal role. “Right now, all I can say is that this is an action-based love story. The story has been written keeping in mind the image of both Siddharth and Catherine. As a film, it’ll appeal to audiences across all age groups. The film also features another popular actor in the lead but we’d like to keep that character’s identity hidden till the release of the film. The back-story of this character will move audiences. Revealing the actor’s identity now will kill the suspense”

Recent reports suggest that the film does have a horror angle. Talking about the genre of the film, Sekhar said: “I’d like to keep the exact genre of the film as a surprise. I’m sure when the title gets announced; audiences will automatically guess the genre of the film. We go on the floors 13 July. After shooting in Chennai for a couple of weeks, we plan to shoot in Pondicherry. It’ll be a city-based script.”

The film has music by S.S Thaman and Ekambaram will crank the camera. “We’ve roped in the best technicians from the industry. Another interesting aspect of the film is that it will feature 40-minutes of computer graphics. The pre-production work has been going on for the last few weeks. Given the scale of the film, we’re ensuring the output doesn’t disappoint."

This will be the fourth production venture of Trident Arts, most popular for their association with R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer gangster drama Vikram Vedha, Raghava Lawrence’s Sivalinga and Sasikumar’s Vetrivel. Their next production venture marks the third time reunion of director Vijay and Prabhudheva, who had previously worked together in horror-comedy Devi and upcoming dance-based drama Lakshmi. Producer Ravindran also has a project with Vikram in the offing.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 08:54 AM