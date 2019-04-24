Siddharth takes a dig at Akshay Kumar, calls him an 'underrated villain' following interview with PM Narendra Modi

Tamil actor Siddharth has taken a jibe at Akshay Kumar supposedly alluding to his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "very underrated as a villain”. The Rang De Basanti actor has often been vocal about social and political issues, taking to the microblogging site to opine on topical matters.

#akshaykumar is very underrated as a villain. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 24, 2019

In his 'freewheeling' interview with the Bollywood superstar, Modi spoke about his early life, ambitions, and family. He also joked that he's aware of Twinkle Khanna's angry tweets about him in the past. Khanna responded in a tweet that she is happy that the Prime Minister not only is aware of her existence but also reads her work. Akshay added it was an 'informal and non-political' conversation and clarified that he is not contesting elections.

Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2019

Recently, Siddharth took a dig at the trailer of PM Narendra Modi, pointing out that the trailer missed out on how Modi won India its independence by "single-handedly wiping out the British Empire." He ended his tweet with the hashtag #IStandWithModi.

He had also tweeted about the Pollachi sexual assault case, expressing his "shock" over it.

