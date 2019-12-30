You are here:

Siddharth on expressing dissent against Citizenship Amendment Act: 'I’d feel guilty if I don’t speak out'

FP Staff

Dec 30, 2019 10:11:38 IST

Actor Siddharth, who has been a vocal critic of the ruling government, says that he is only speaking out as a voting, tax-paying citizen, and as somebody who is 'genuinely concerned' over what’s happening in the country. Siddharth, who predominantly works in South Indian films, has been expressing his disappointment over the recently amended Citizenship Act.

In a conversation to Times of India, the Rang De Basanti actor revealed that he is not worried about his political stance affecting his workflow.  He says, "If I have to get work by keeping quiet, I don’t need that work. I have got so much from cinema. I’d feel guilty if I don’t speak out. I don’t want to be the quiet majority of this country. I’m very fortunate that God and this country have given me a lot. If a person in privilege like me doesn’t speak out, then what’s the fate of the country? It’s my personal choice. I’m not lecturing anybody on how to live their life. I don’t know any other way to live my life. So far, I have not had any problems because of it in my career. I don’t think I will have any now either. Because that’s not how I’ve got all my films. If I’d made any compromises and tried to get work, then, I might have to say, ‘Things are going good, so why rock the boat?’"

Siddharth was among the first few celebrities to speak up against the Delhi Police’s crackdown on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Aligarh Muslim University. The actor stood in solidarity with the students protesting against the CAA and NRC.

Siddharth has had an eventful year with films Sivappu Manjal Pachai and Aruvam He is awaiting the release of  Karthik G Krish's directorial Takkar,

Updated Date: Dec 30, 2019 10:11:38 IST

