Entertainment

Siddharth claims he's received death threats, abusive calls after contact number was leaked by BJP Tamil Nadu members

Siddharth said details of the callers have been handed to the police for further investigation

FP Trending April 29, 2021 17:01:34 IST
Siddharth claims he's received death threats, abusive calls after contact number was leaked by BJP Tamil Nadu members

Siddharth

Actor Siddharth, who has been a vocal critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims that his phone number was leaked by the party members and sympathisers. 

The actor, on 29 April, tweeted that he and his family have been subjected to a barrage of rape, death and abusive calls. Siddharth said most calls were from BJP sympathisers or had links with the party. He added that details of the callers have been handed to the Greater Chennai police for further investigation. 

Telangana Congress leader Manickam Tagore has also requested the police to take action against the perpetrators. Many Twitter users have also extended their support to the actor with the hashtag #Istandwithsiddharth trending on the platform.

Siddharth has criticised the Central government's response to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. He has also condemned Uttar Pradesh Chied Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding his statement that strict action would be taken against hospitals claiming lack of oxygen supply.

Here are the tweets

Updated Date: April 29, 2021 17:01:34 IST

TAGS:

also read

Singularly responsible for COVID-19 second wave, officials should probably be booked for murder: Madras HC shreds EC
India

Singularly responsible for COVID-19 second wave, officials should probably be booked for murder: Madras HC shreds EC

India has been struggling to contain the second wave of the coronavirus, with daily cases not only surpassing the 2020 highs, but more than tripling

West Bengal Election 2021 Voting: Steps to find your name in voters' list and locate polling booth
India

West Bengal Election 2021 Voting: Steps to find your name in voters' list and locate polling booth

Each citizen of India who is over 18 years of age and is a domicile of the respective state/UT is ideally eligible to cast their vote in the Assembly polls

West Bengal Election 2021 Voting: Don't have a Voter ID card? You can still vote if you have these documents
Politics

West Bengal Election 2021 Voting: Don't have a Voter ID card? You can still vote if you have these documents

Don't have your Electors Photo Identity Card or EPIC or Voter's ID? Here's a list of documents that a voter can used a photo identity proof to cast their vote