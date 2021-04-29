Siddharth claims he's received death threats, abusive calls after contact number was leaked by BJP Tamil Nadu members
Siddharth said details of the callers have been handed to the police for further investigation
Actor Siddharth, who has been a vocal critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims that his phone number was leaked by the party members and sympathisers.
The actor, on 29 April, tweeted that he and his family have been subjected to a barrage of rape, death and abusive calls. Siddharth said most calls were from BJP sympathisers or had links with the party. He added that details of the callers have been handed to the Greater Chennai police for further investigation.
This is one of many social media posts by BJP TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack and harass me.
"Ivan inimela vaaye thirakka koodathu" (this fellow must never open his mouth again)
We might survive Covid. Will we survive these people? pic.twitter.com/dYOQMsEewi
— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 29, 2021
Telangana Congress leader Manickam Tagore has also requested the police to take action against the perpetrators. Many Twitter users have also extended their support to the actor with the hashtag #Istandwithsiddharth trending on the platform.
Siddharth has criticised the Central government's response to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. He has also condemned Uttar Pradesh Chied Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding his statement that strict action would be taken against hospitals claiming lack of oxygen supply.
Here are the tweets
People with millions of followers are staying silent and watching this horror show. They have their reasons. What are yours? Speak up. Ask questions. Demand care and reassurance from your government. This is going to take a long time to overcome. Wake up. #IndiaWillOvercome
— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 27, 2021
Any false claims of being a decent human being or a holy man or a leader will face one tight slap. https://t.co/3ORv22zVCV
— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 27, 2021
