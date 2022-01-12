Siddharth has apologised to Saina Nehwal after receiving heavy criticism for his 'rude joke'

Actor Siddharth has apologised to Saina Nehwal on Tuesday night after receiving heavy criticism for his "rude joke" on the badminton player on Twitter.

He wrote, "I may disagree with you on many things, but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that.

"I, however, must insist my wordplay and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman," the actor added.

The Rang De Basanti actor ran into trouble after he retweeted Nehwal's comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent security breach in Punjab’s Ferozepur. Netizens trolled Siddharth for his apparent 'sexist' remark on the Olympic medalist. Some even called him 'misogynist' for his use of innuendos and said the comment was not made in good taste.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma also condemned Siddharth for his actions. "This man needs a needs or two. Why this person's account still exists? Taking it up with concerned Police," tweeted Rekha Sharma.

On the professional front, Siddharth was last seen in Ajay Bhupathi's Maha Samudram.