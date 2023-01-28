Siddharth Anand: 'Feels incredible to deliver the biggest 3-day collection in the history of Hindi cinema'
The director said, 'For someone, who is passionately committed to his craft, this is simply a phenomenal result that will inspire me to push the envelope of cinema in India even further.'
YRF’s Pathaan has become a historic all-time blockbuster at the box office and director Siddharth Anand is on cloud 9. One of the biggest directors of this generation in India, Siddharth Anand has now delivered the biggest opening weekend in the history of Hindi cinema, which it set on Day 3 of its release, by collecting an incredible 313 crore gross worldwide in just 3 days!
The film-maker, who has been backed by Aditya Chopra, to direct two towering blockbusters WAR and now Pathaan from YRF’s Spy Universe, says the records that he has smashed will propel him to push boundaries to create more cinematic marvels like Pathaan on the global stage.
Siddharth Anand says, “It feels incredible to deliver the biggest 3-day collection in the history of Hindi cinema. For someone, who is passionately committed to his craft, this is simply a phenomenal result that will inspire me to push the envelope of cinema in India even further.”
He adds, “My personal ambition has been to make spectacle movies that entertain people and deliver the best community viewing experience. I have tried to do that through most of my films. With War and now Pathaan, I’m feeling even more confident to push myself and my team, to try create bigger spectacles that can make India proud on the global stage.”
With its opening weekend record, Pathaan also created two new feats – the fastest Hindi film to breach 300 crore worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over 300 crore gross on its opening weekend!
On Day 3, a normal working day, Pathaan collected 38 crore nett in Hindi format, while dubbed formats earned 1.25 crore nett. The total India collection on Day 3 was 39.25 crore nett (47 crore gross). Meanwhile, overseas collection was also astronomical as it collected 43 crore gross ($5.3M). The total worldwide collection on Day 3 was an insane 90 crore worldwide gross box office.
The total India GBOC after 3 days stands at 201 crore gross and total overseas collection is at 112 crore gross ($13.66M).
Pathaan has become a must watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.
