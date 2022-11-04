For the past few days, a fresh rumour has been making news regarding a new couple in town. We are talking about none other than Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. As reported by several media outlets, the two are reportedly dating each other, owing to their interesting social media interactions and recent appearance at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. While paparazzi are also almost convinced about something brewing between the two, they are often seen teasing the young celebrities.

Notably, both Siddhant and Navya continued to remain tight-lipped about their relationship status. The Gully Boy actor has finally decided to break his silence over the dating rumours with Navya and clear the air. In an interview with GoodTimes, Siddhant was questioned about a rumour he wishes to be true about himself to which he said “The rumour that I am dating and seeing someone. I wish it was true”.

While he didn’t mention any names, his answer did make his relationship status clear. It is pertinent to note that Siddhant was accompanied by his Phone Bhoot co-actor Ishaan Khatter.

Speaking about their rumours, things started making headlines after Siddhant and Navya were spotted arriving at filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party at the same time. Following this, they were also seen dancing with Shah Rukh Khan in a viral video. Apart from that, Siddhant and Navya were also seen at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party.

Besides this, the two have also been spotted making sweet comments on each other’s social media posts.

On the work front, Siddhant’s Phone Bhoot released today, 4 November. He will be seen opposite actors Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the movie. On the other hand, Navya is an entrepreneur and runs her own podcast titled, ‘What The Hell Navya’.