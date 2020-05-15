You are here:

Sia to release new single Together on 20 May; song will feature in soundtrack of her film Music

Singer Sia will release her new single titled 'Together' on 20 May.

The song will feature on the official soundtrack for her upcoming movie, Music, which also marks her directorial debut.

The Australian singer's team shared the news on Wednesday on Twitter.

"New Sia single: Together - out everywhere May 20th! pre-save on https://www.wecantakeithigher.com - Team Sia (sic)," read the post on Sia's official page.

According to Billboard, Music, which was announced at the 2015 Venice Film Festival, is "due for release" in September.

It features Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler, and Leslie Odom Jr.

Sia has co-written and co-produced the film with writer Dallas Clayton and producer Vincent Landay, respectively.

Updated Date: May 15, 2020 10:37:04 IST

