Sia says Shia LaBeouf tricked her into an 'adulterous relationship'; Australian singer extends support to FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, has filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf and accused him of 'relentless abuse,' including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

Singer Sia has claimed that actor Shia LaBeouf is a “pathological liar” who tricked her into an adulterous relationship.

The Australian singer made the revelation in a Twitter post supporting FKA Twigs' lawsuit against LaBeouf in which the artist has accused him of "relentless abuse," including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away. https://t.co/2NNEj9w8b1 — sia (@Sia) December 13, 2020

"Also I love you @FKAtwigs. This is very courageous and I'm very proud of you,” she added.

FKA Twigs thanked Sia and everyone else who has extended support and solidarity.

love you back @Sia you're an inspiration and thank you everyone for your love and solidarity <3 https://t.co/eqcf3OAsnM — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) December 13, 2020

FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court last week. She and LaBeouf had dated for about one year in 2018 and 2019, after working together on the film Honey Boy.

The singer's lawsuit against LaBeouf seeks monetary damages to be determined at trial. She said in the lawsuit that she will donate a significant part of any money received to a charity for abused women.

