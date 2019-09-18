You are here:

Shyam Ramsay, director of horror films like Veerana, Purana Mandir, dies at 67 from pneumonia

FP Staff

Sep 18, 2019 12:44:33 IST

Shyam Ramsay, one of the seven Ramsay Brothers known for cult horror films such as Puraani Haveli and Tahkhaana, died in a hospital in Mumbai on 18 September (Wednesday), his family said. He was 67. Shyam died of pneumonia at a city-based hospital.

Shyam Ramsay, director of horror films like Veerana, Purana Mandir, dies at 67 from pneumonia

Shyam Ramsay. Image from Twitter

"He was hospitalised today morning as he was not feeling well so family members got him hospitalised. He passed away in hospital due to pneumonia," a relative told PTI.

He is survived by two daughters Sasha and Namrata. According to Hindustan Times, his funeral will take place at Vile Parle crematorium today.

The Ramsay Brothers, for the longest time ruled the horror genre in Indian cinema with low-budget movies in the 1970s and 1980s. The films were widely popular for their unique mix of horror and erotica. Shyam was considered the brain behind the group.

He directed films such as Darwaza, Purana Mandir, Veerana and The Zee Horror Show.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

 

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2019 12:46:48 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , darwaza , purana mandir , Ramsay Brothers , shyam ramsay , the zee horror show , Veerana

also see

Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's upcoming romantic comedy feature goes on floors

Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's upcoming romantic comedy feature goes on floors

Kriti Sanon meets 'girl crush' Priyanka Chopra in New York over dinner, says impromptu plans are best

Kriti Sanon meets 'girl crush' Priyanka Chopra in New York over dinner, says impromptu plans are best

Dostana 2: Debutant Lakshya to join Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan as second male lead

Dostana 2: Debutant Lakshya to join Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan as second male lead