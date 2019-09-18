You are here:

Shyam Ramsay, director of horror films like Veerana, Purana Mandir, dies at 67 from pneumonia

Shyam Ramsay, one of the seven Ramsay Brothers known for cult horror films such as Puraani Haveli and Tahkhaana, died in a hospital in Mumbai on 18 September (Wednesday), his family said. He was 67. Shyam died of pneumonia at a city-based hospital.

"He was hospitalised today morning as he was not feeling well so family members got him hospitalised. He passed away in hospital due to pneumonia," a relative told PTI.

He is survived by two daughters Sasha and Namrata. According to Hindustan Times, his funeral will take place at Vile Parle crematorium today.

The Ramsay Brothers, for the longest time ruled the horror genre in Indian cinema with low-budget movies in the 1970s and 1980s. The films were widely popular for their unique mix of horror and erotica. Shyam was considered the brain behind the group.

He directed films such as Darwaza, Purana Mandir, Veerana and The Zee Horror Show.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2019 12:46:48 IST