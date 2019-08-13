Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak sheds light on claims against Abhinav Kohli, says he 'made disturbing remarks'

Television actress Shweta Tiwari has reportedly filed a police complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli, claiming that he beat up Shweta's daughter Palak from her first marriage, reports News 18. She was also seen accompanied by Palak at the Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali, where the actress lodged an FIR.

Amidst this chaos, Palak has shed light on the issue and penned a lengthy Instagram post. She has thanked the people who supported her through this phase.

"Firstly, I would like to thank everyone who’s reached out to express their concern and support. Secondly, I would like to address and clarify a few things out of my own rectitude: The media does not have the facts and they never will. I, Palak Tiwari, was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse NOT my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn’t hit my mother. As a reader of the news, it's often easy to forget that you do not know the truth of what goes on behind closed doors or how much fortitude my mother has shown in both her marriages. This is someone’s household you’re writing about, someone’s life you’re discussing. Many of you, fortunately, haven’t even dealt with something of such heinous proportions, and hence you have no right to comment, discuss or paint someone else’s image through your biased, misinformed views. It’s beyond disgusting and its time that I stand up for my mother for she is the strongest person I know and since out of all of us I’m the only person who’s witnessed her struggle day in and day out, my opinion is the only one that matters," says Palak.

On her issue with Abhinav, Palak says, that he had never "molested or touched" her inappropriately, but there had been persistent problematic and disturbing remarks made against her, the impact of which was bourne by Shweta and Palak.

The latter half of the post comes out in support of Shweta when Palak says that the actress has been the most self-sufficient and respectable women she has come across.

Shweta and Abhinav got married in 2013, and are parents to a baby boy Reyansh, born in 2016. Before this, Shweta had married Raja Choudhary, but the couple parted ways after the actress was a victim of domestic violence.

Check out Palak Tiwari's post

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 10:02:47 IST