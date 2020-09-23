Shweta Tiwari tests positive for coronavirus, halts shooting of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan with Varun Badola
Shweta Tiwari said she decided to get tested for the coronavirus after developing a cough on 16 September.
Television actor Shweta Tiwari, who plays Guneet Sikka in Sony's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, has tested positive for the coronavirus. She shared the update on her health with The Times of India.
Tiwari said she started to develop a cough on 16 September. Even though she was shooting for a marriage sequence with Varun Badola, she decided not to take any chance and rushed to get herself tested. The cast and crew of the show have also been asked to take precautions.
She added that she is has to quarantine at home till 1 October and will get tested again on 27 September. The actor mentioned her daughter Palak has been quite particular about maintaining physical distance during this period.
"It's a tough time no doubt. Even on the sets, it's so difficult to shoot. It's so edgy at times. When will we come out of this pandemic," Tiwari told TOI.
Hindustan Times states she has sent her son to live with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli.
Varun Badola, who is seen as Amber Sharma on the show, tested negative and awaiting the result of a second test before he resumes filming
The shooting of films and television serials ,which were suspended since last week of March, resumed late in June. Despite safety and precautionary measures being adopted, several actors and crew members have tested positive for the virus.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Hollywood unions, studios finalise on safety protocols to resume production
The pandemic protocol includes mandatory and comprehensive use of personal protective gear and testing of cast and crew members and a dedicated coronavirus supervisor to oversee it all.
Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar passes away aged 79, a week after contracting coronavirus
Ashalata Wabgaonkar was undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Maharashtra since 17 September.
Tommy DeVito, founding member of the Four Seasons, dies at 92 of coronavirus complications
Tommy DeVito, along with Valli, Bob Gaudio, and Nick Massi, founded the Four Seasons in 1960.