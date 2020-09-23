Shweta Tiwari tests positive for coronavirus, halts shooting of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan with Varun Badola

Shweta Tiwari said she decided to get tested for the coronavirus after developing a cough on 16 September.

Television actor Shweta Tiwari, who plays Guneet Sikka in Sony's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, has tested positive for the coronavirus. She shared the update on her health with The Times of India.

Tiwari said she started to develop a cough on 16 September. Even though she was shooting for a marriage sequence with Varun Badola, she decided not to take any chance and rushed to get herself tested. The cast and crew of the show have also been asked to take precautions.

She added that she is has to quarantine at home till 1 October and will get tested again on 27 September. The actor mentioned her daughter Palak has been quite particular about maintaining physical distance during this period.

"It's a tough time no doubt. Even on the sets, it's so difficult to shoot. It's so edgy at times. When will we come out of this pandemic," Tiwari told TOI.

Hindustan Times states she has sent her son to live with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli.

Varun Badola, who is seen as Amber Sharma on the show, tested negative and awaiting the result of a second test before he resumes filming

The shooting of films and television serials ,which were suspended since last week of March, resumed late in June. Despite safety and precautionary measures being adopted, several actors and crew members have tested positive for the virus.