Shweta Tiwari reportedly files FIR against husband Abhinav Kohli for alleged domestic violence

Shweta Tiwari has reportedly filed a police complaint against her husband Abhinav Kohli for alleged domestic violence. According to a report by Spotboye, the actress was at Samta Nagar police station in Kandivali with her mother and 18 year old daughter Palak. She was reportedly seen crying and shouting at the station.

Spotboye writes there have been tensions in their marriage. Shweta reportedly told the police that Abhinav is often under the influence of alcohol and hit Palak. It adds that Abhinav was brought to the police station on the same day for questioning. After a four hour-long discussion with the police, the actress reportedly decided not to take legal action and chose to keep the issue within the family.

Shweta married Abhinav in 2013 and have a two-year-old son together, named Reyansh. She was previously married to Bhojpuri actor Raja Chaudhary and they divorced after nine years of marriage. Hindustan Times writes that Shweta's daughter Palak was rumoured to make her Bollywood debut with Darsheel Safary in a film titled Quickie.

The actress is recognised for her role as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show also starred Urvashi Dholakia and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. She has been a part of shows like Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, Baal Veer, and Begusarai. Shweta was a contestant on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss and emerged as the season 4 winner. She has also participated in other shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 12:11:26 IST