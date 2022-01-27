Shweta Tiwari lands in controversy for statement on God; MP minister orders probe
Shweta Tiwari has landed into trouble over her allegedly offensive statement about God during a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday.
Television actor Shweta Tiwari has landed in a controversy for allegedly referring to God while making a statement about her innerwear, with Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra directing the police to investigate her remark and submit a report within 24 hours.
Tiwari made the statement in Bhopal on Wednesday during the promotion of her web series Show Stopper. Her co-actors were also present when she made the remark during an interaction with media persons. A video of Tiwari's statement has gone viral on social media, in which she purportedly referred to God while speaking about her innerwear.
When asked about the actor's statement, minister Mishra told reporters on Thursday, "I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter."
also read
Human review: Convoluted medical thriller show that trips over its own excesses
Shefali Shah would make for a terrific supervillain. Just not this time
Vijay Sethupathi: 'Safe roles bore me to death. I want to explore the darker side of human personality'
Vijay Sethupathi opens up on being a pan-India star: "The audience wants to watch good films, no matter what the language"
Nevermind baby refiles dimissed suit against Nirvana, alleging child pornography
Spencer Elden, who when four months old appeared nude on the 1991 cover of Nirvana’s album Nevermind, is suing the band again under child pornography laws