Shweta Basu Prasad announces separation from husband Rohit Mittal, says 'Some things are just best left unfinished’

Shweta Basu Prasad has announced her separation from husband Rohit Mittal after a year of marriage. She got married in December last year.

The actress took to Instagram to share a note, and revealed the couple came to the decision after months of contemplation, stating that it was in their 'best interests'. The Makdee star conveyed her gratitude to him for inspiring her and the ‘irreplaceable memories’ they shared, while adding that she would always be his ‘cheerleader.’

"Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn't mean the book is bad, or one can't read, some things are just best left unfinished," her note reads.

Check out the post here



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad (@shwetabasuprasad11) on Dec 9, 2019 at 6:19am PST

Shweta and Rohit married on 13 December last year in Pune, as per traditional Bengali rituals. Check out the photo from their wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Basu Prasad (@shwetabasuprasad11) on Dec 13, 2018 at 8:32am PST

The 28-year-old had shot to fame as a child actor with some popular films. She had starred in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Makdee alongside Shabana Azmi, and later in Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She had a significant role in National Award-winning film Iqbal. She has also had a stint in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali films.

She returned to the small screen by bagging the lead role in TV show Chandra Nandini. Shweta was also seen in movies like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and had a cameo appearance in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. She also had a pivotal role in The Tashkent Files, that released earlier this year.

According to Republic TV, Rohit is a filmmaker, and has made films like Autohead and Megalopolis, and short films like Shunya and Kshanik.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 10:47:43 IST