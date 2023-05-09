Any first-hand feedback/compliments received for the series which you would like to share?

I got some really good compliments at the risk of not sounding modest at all, but Naseer sir texted me saying he found it very truthful. I was at Rahul sir house, and he mentioned that it was a very honest performance. He saw my capabilities to play Daniyal which is something that really touched me & Sandhya ma’am saying a bunch of sweet things, meant a lot. Overall, it’s been a very good response not just from the actors but from the people who have reached out to me. It’s really good to be recognized after all these years of wanting to be an actor.

How different is S2 from S1 and what more will it offer to the viewers?

As far as the viewers are concerned it’s going to be better for them, it’s going to go more in depth about the characters and they find out what happens next.”

Has life changed much post the success of S1?

Life has changed, people have walked up to me and appreciated TAJ and have been excited about it. I have also grounded myself and I’m telling myself there is a long long way to go in order to be able do the work I want to do and reach the brilliance of the stellar artists I have worked with. There is a lot that they do for their art. It has changed but it is very inward and personal and not very external.

