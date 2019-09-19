Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Jeetendra Kumar cast opposite Ayushmann Khurrana; Manvi Gagroo joins cast

The makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have released an animated video, introducing the entire cast of the movie. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the upcoming film will deal will same-sex relationships, and the social stigma surrounding it.

The animated video sees a family engaged in a game with a cauliflower. The voiceover of a commentator informs viewers that one of the players, Aman Tripathi (Jeetendra Kumar) keeps missing his turn as he is infatuated with the new player in the team, player Kartik Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana).

Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh, as well as Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, also play pivotal parts in the film.

Check out the animated video here

Earlier in May, the makers also unveiled another teaser of the film. The 50-second-long teaser captured the evolution of love stories in India, and says how people are familiar with famous heterosexual relationships like Romeo-Juliet, Laila-Majnu, Mirza-Sahiba, and Raj-Simran. It then shows how love stories of homosexuals, which existed in society, were never known or talked about.

The subject of homosexual relationships was tapped into Bollywood mainstream cinema this year in Sonam Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan went on floors on 10 September. Initially set to release on Valentine's Day 2020, the movie has been pushed to 13 March, 2020.

With the new release schedule, it will lock horns with Dharma Productions’ Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel of 2017 blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The much-awaited film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series and Aanand L Rai, who also bankrolled the prequel.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 13:28:31 IST