Shruti Haasan to walk the ramp for designers Saaksha and Kinni at upcoming Lakme Fashion Week

Press Trust of India

Aug,20 2018 17:58:45 IST

Mumbai: Actor Shruti Haasan is set to walk the ramp for designers Saaksha and Kinni at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.

Titled "Raas", the collection presents a kaleidoscopic swirl of colour and freedom of movement. It pays homage to the woman revelling in 'Raas'.

Shruti Haasan. Image via Twitter

The designer duo has picked bold colours, playful prints and original embroideries for their new range, which also incorporates extensive use of Bandhani, Patola and Ikat.

They have also reinterpreted the can-weaving tradition of Gujarat's Kotwalia tribe with the help of metal-and-thread interweaving techniques.

Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 runs from 22 to 26 August.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 17:58 PM

tags: ##InStyle #BuzzPatrol #Lakme Fashion Week #LFW #Saaksha and Kinni #Shruti Haasan

