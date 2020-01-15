Shruti Haasan rides bike with Ravi Teja in first poster of Gopichand Malineni's Telugu cop drama Krack

Shruti Haasan has unveiled the first poster from her upcoming film, Krack, on the occasion of Sankranti. In the poster, the actress rides a police bike with Ravi Teja, who plays her husband in the film, riding pillion. Sporting traditional attire, Ravi is also seen carrying a dabba.

Check out the poster here

Director Gopichand Malineni, who previously collaborated with Teja for superhits Don Seenu and Balupu, will helm the project. Touted to be an action thriller, Krack will feature Teja as a tough cop. The film was launched in November 2019 with a first look poster of Teja from the movie. It featured a mugshot of Teja as he sports a slightly twirled mustache. Here's Teja's first look poster from the film

While GK Vishnu will crank the camera, SS Thaman will compose music. Sai Madhav Burra will pen the dialogues, and Ram Laxman will choreograph the action sequences. According to Times of India, the film also features actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

Krack is reportedly based on a true incident, and the makers are planning to release the film in summer 2020.

Haasan, who was last seen in Katamarayadu (2017), took a break from acting to focus on her music career. Meanwhile, Teja is wrapping up his next release Disco Raja. She was recently spotted in Amazon Prime Video show Treadstone. The film also stars Paayal Rajput, Priya Jawalkar, and Nabha Natesh, and is slated to release on 24 January.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 15, 2020 09:10:07 IST