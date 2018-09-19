Shriya Saran on Naragasooran, Veera Bhoga Vasanthu Rayulu: Thrilled about working with young talent

It’s with child-like enthusiasm that Shriya Saran admits her excitement for her forthcoming Tamil release, Naragasooran, in which she shares screen space with Arvind Swami, Indrajith Sukumaran and Sundeep Kishan. Last seen in Kollywood in last year’s Simbu-starrer Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, a box-office dud, Shriya opens up in a group interaction about why she has pinned high hopes on 26-year-old filmmaker Karthick Naren’s Naragasooran, which she feels will do wonders to her career, and her desire to do a dance-based film.

Naragasooran, a paranormal thriller, which was originally slated for release on 31 August, has now been postponed by a few weeks. Shriya calls it a “beautiful, hard-hitting film”. Even though the film features stars like Arvind Swami and Indrajith Sukumaran in crucial roles, she describes it as a director-driven film. “I loved Karthick’s first film. I couldn’t believe it was made by a debutant director, especially someone who hasn’t learnt or studied filmmaking. When Karthick approached me with Naragasooran, he narrated the story for five hours. It’s an intense story with many layers. We discussed the script for nearly six months before I finally came on board,” she said, heaping praise on the young director’s clarity of vision. “He is one of those rare filmmakers with a lot of clarity. The best part about working with him is that he would explain a scene and then let me perform it without interference.”

In the film, Shriya is paired with Arvind Swami whom she calls a gentleman of a co-star. “Most of my scenes are with Arvind. He’s done some amazing films and naturally it was so interesting to listen to him talk about his work. Both of us bonded over diving, and we spoke about it a lot.

Shriya is equally excited about her upcoming Telugu film Veera Bhoga Vasanthu Rayulu, in which she plays a cop. Talking about the project, she said: “I play a character that can hear but can’t talk. I’m lucky I’ve been offered such different roles by these young filmmakers who are willing to push the envelope. Be it Karthick Naren or Indrasena, the director of Veera Bhoga Vasanthu Rayulu, I’m thrilled about working with such young talent. Both these films are definitely going to leave an impact on audiences,” she said.

A professional Kathak dancer, Shriya stopped dancing a decade ago due to her busy acting career. She’s been planning to get back to it and said she’d love to be part of a dance-based film which would be her dream role. “I’ve always considered dancing as a form of meditation. It gives me immense happiness and helps me stay fit. It’s been my dream to do a dance-based film. It can even be a biopic of a great Indian classical dancer.”

Meanwhile, Shriya is getting ready for a musical. She loves the stage and her first experience was as a five-year-old. “It’s another different medium to express ourselves. I’m really kicked about being part of this musical. As I get ready for it, I ask myself why I left dancing, and feel that I shouldn’t have in the first place.”

In her over fifteen-year-long stint in acting, Shriya has worked with most stars across industries but the biggest of them all happens to be Superstar Rajinikanth in Sivaji. She still keeps the memories of working with him close to her heart. Asked about his recent plunge into politics, she said: “I believe nobody can be as level-headed as him. For a man of his stature, it’s very easy to get carried away. He’s driven by humility and that’ll take him a long way. I’ll always cherish working with him. The opportunity came at the right time and I learnt so much."

