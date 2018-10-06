You are here:

Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani to share screen space in Setters; shooting will commence on 10 October

FP Staff

Oct,06 2018 12:02:00 IST

Actors Shreyas Talpade and Aftab Shivdasani will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film Setters.

The film also stars Sonnalli Seygall, Pavan Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Jameel Khan, Manu Rishi and Ishita Dutta. The shooting will start on 10 October.

Shreyas confirmed the news on Twitter, with the teaser poster of the film.

The first look poster of Setters was unveiled on Saturday.

The film will be directed by Ashwini Chaudhary, best known for war drama Dhoop based on the Battle of Tiger Hill,  and Ashutosh Rana and Arundhati-starrer Laado. The film is supposed to be shot in Varanasi, New Delhi, Jaipur and Mumbai. 

Shreyas Talpade last appeared on screen in 2017's Golmaal Again. 

(With inputs from the Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018 12:02 PM

tags: Aftab Shivdasani , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Ishita Dutta , Jameel Khan , Manu Rishi , Pavan Malhotra , Shreyas Talpade , Sonnalli Seygall , Vijay Raaz

also see

Bhaiaji Superhit teaser: Sunny Deol returns to his action avatar in action comedy, also starring Preity Zinta

Bhaiaji Superhit teaser: Sunny Deol returns to his action avatar in action comedy, also starring Preity Zinta

Lupt release date postponed, Jaaved Jaaferi's supernatural thriller to now open on 2 November

Lupt release date postponed, Jaaved Jaaferi's supernatural thriller to now open on 2 November

Dilip Kumar reportedly being fed through nasal tube following return from hospital after two weeks

Dilip Kumar reportedly being fed through nasal tube following return from hospital after two weeks