You are here:

Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani to share screen space in Setters; shooting will commence on 10 October

Actors Shreyas Talpade and Aftab Shivdasani will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film Setters.

The film also stars Sonnalli Seygall, Pavan Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Jameel Khan, Manu Rishi and Ishita Dutta. The shooting will start on 10 October.

Shreyas confirmed the news on Twitter, with the teaser poster of the film.

The first look poster of Setters was unveiled on Saturday.

Aftab Shivdasani, Shreyas Talpade, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Dutta, Pavan Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Jameel Khan and Manu Rishi... First look poster of #Setters... Directed by Ashwini Chaudhary... Starts 10 Oct 2018... Will be filmed in Banaras, New Delhi, Jaipur and Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/MUQSFz18b0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2018

The film will be directed by Ashwini Chaudhary, best known for war drama Dhoop based on the Battle of Tiger Hill, and Ashutosh Rana and Arundhati-starrer Laado. The film is supposed to be shot in Varanasi, New Delhi, Jaipur and Mumbai.

Shreyas Talpade last appeared on screen in 2017's Golmaal Again.

(With inputs from the Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018 12:02 PM