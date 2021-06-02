Shreya Ghoshal names newborn son Devyaan; shares first family photo on social media
“Grateful for this beautiful gift of life,” Shreya Ghoshal wrote as she announced her son’s name
Shreya Ghoshal has finally announced the name of her newborn son on social media today, 2 June.
The singer and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their first child on 22 May this year. The couple have named their son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.
Taking to social media, Ghoshal shared the first family photo after her son’s birth and announced his name. In the picture, the couple can be seen holding their son and looking at him lovingly.
Ghoshal married Mukhopadhyaya in a private ceremony on 5 February, 2015, after a courtship of almost a decade. Earlier this year, she announced her pregnancy on social media.
Ghoshal has sung several popular songs, including 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from the 2019 film Kalank, title track of 2018's Dhadak, 'Deewani Mastani' from Bajirao Mastani (2015) and 'Bairi Piya' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, which marked her debut in 2002.
