Entertainment

Shreya Ghoshal announces she is expecting her first child with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya

'Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives,' #ShreyaGhoshal wrote

FP Staff March 04, 2021 11:43:15 IST
Shreya Ghoshal announces she is expecting her first child with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya

Instagram @shreyaghoshal

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal on Thursday announced she is expecting her first child with husband, entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared her picture cradling the baby bump.

Here is her post

The singer tied the knot with Mukhopadhyaya, 37, in 2015 after a courtship of almost a decade.

Ghoshal has sung several popular songs, including 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from the 2019 film Kalank, title track of 2018's Dhadak, 'Deewani Mastani' from Bajirao Mastani (2015) and 'Bairi Piya' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, which marked her debut in 2002.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: March 04, 2021 11:43:15 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Varun Dhawan turns werewolf for Amar Kaushik's Bhediya; film to release on 14 April, 2022
Entertainment

Varun Dhawan turns werewolf for Amar Kaushik's Bhediya; film to release on 14 April, 2022

Backed by Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will join the horror-comedy universe of Stree and Roohi

Taapsee Pannu begins shooting for Anurag Kashyap's upcoming thriller Dobaaraa
Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu begins shooting for Anurag Kashyap's upcoming thriller Dobaaraa

Dobaaraa is penned by Nihit Bhave, who previously wrote Kashyap's 2020 Netflix movie Choked.

Everyone has the same playground; it's such an exciting time to be in the entertainment industry: Mithila Palkar
Entertainment

Everyone has the same playground; it's such an exciting time to be in the entertainment industry: Mithila Palkar

'We are no longer telling stories of heroes and heroines but stories of people that you have heard of or seen; people you know. Content has become inspirational and not aspirational.'