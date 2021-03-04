Shreya Ghoshal announces she is expecting her first child with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya

'Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives,' #ShreyaGhoshal wrote

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal on Thursday announced she is expecting her first child with husband, entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared her picture cradling the baby bump.

Here is her post

The singer tied the knot with Mukhopadhyaya, 37, in 2015 after a courtship of almost a decade.

Ghoshal has sung several popular songs, including 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from the 2019 film Kalank, title track of 2018's Dhadak, 'Deewani Mastani' from Bajirao Mastani (2015) and 'Bairi Piya' from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, which marked her debut in 2002.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)