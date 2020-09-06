Shradhha Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari pay homage to Sushant Singh Rajput on first anniversary of Chhichhore's release
Chhichhore marked Rajput's last big screen appearance as Anirudh ''Anni'' Pathak.
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma on Sunday paid homage to Sushant Singh Rajput on the first anniversary of their film Chhichhore, saying the late star will live in their hearts forever.
The college buddy-drama marked Rajput's last big screen appearance as Anirudh ''Anni'' Pathak.
Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on 14 June.
Tiwari took to Twitter and shared a video montage, packed with visuals from the film's making: from the actor's prosthetic sessions, candid moments on set to greeting fans post its release on 6 September last year.
Here is Tiwari's post
❤️💔
"You'll be in our hearts forever!"#WeMissYouSush#1YearOfChhichhore@NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/NgFYA7tRTR
— Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) September 5, 2020
The film, also starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Kumar Shukla, chronicles the lives of seven friends across two timelines.
Sharing the same video montage — set to composer Pritam's track 'Woh Din Bhi Kya Din The' — Kapoor remembered the late actor.
Sharma took to Instagram and wrote "Kammo", the name by which his character Gurmeet ''Sexa'' Singh Dhillon called Rajput in the film.
Inspired by Tiwari's years at IIT-Bombay, Chhichhore garnered immense acclaim and worked wonders at the box office.
It was also one of Rajput''s most celebrated performances, as a sincere college student and then an understanding father to a son who tries to commit suicide under pressure to score good grades.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
