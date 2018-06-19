Shraddha Srinath on reuniting with Vikram Vedha star Madhavan in Maara: Seems to be film's biggest selling point right now

The adorable Vikram Vedha pair — Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath — are all set to share screen space again in a Tamil romantic drama titled Maara which will be directed by Dhilip who made the critically acclaimed short film Kalki.

Talking about the film to Firstpost, Shraddha Srinath said: “Yes, the Vikram Vedha pair seems to be the biggest selling point right now but I also loved the script, it’s a matured love story. Unlike Vikram Vedha, here the romance is between two separate people who don’t know each other and I could relate myself to my characterisation in the film”.

On joining hands with Madhavan again for the second time, Shraddha said: “When I was first paired opposite to him in Vikram Vedha, I had the pressure to act with ‘actor’ Madhavan but now, he is Maddy to me, a good friend and needless to say, I can’t wait to shoot with him for Maara”.

Shraddha says as Madhavan is busy traveling, she recently completed one-week extensive rehearsal for the film with director Dhilip. “I had the opportunity to work on my scenes with the director who played Madhavan’s part in the rehearsal”, smiles Shraddha who started shooting for Maara from 18 June in Pondicherry.

Talking about her character in Maara, the Richie actress said “It’s too early to even reveal my character name in the film but I can brief the core essence of my characterisation. I play a modern girl who can talk about western references and pop culture but at the same time, she loves Ilaiyaraaja. As my character in the film is raised by a single parent, she has the negative mindset about men and relationship. I play a matured and bold character in the film that all the women out there would be able to relate with me in the film”. In an earlier interaction, Maara’s director Dhilip said he signed Shraddha for the film because the character demands a powerhouse performer like her.

Ghibran of Uttama Villain and Vishwaroopam 2 fame has been roped in to compose the music for the film. Pramod Films will be bankrolling Maara; the production house was supposed to work with Madhavan for the Tamil remake of Charlie but for unknown reasons, they put the project in the back-burner.

Talking about her Bollywood debut Milan Talkies which is being directed by Tigmansu Dhulia of Paan Singh Tomar fame, Shraddha Srinath said, “It’s shaping up really well. I completed 30 days shoot in Uttar Pradesh and our team has canned a chunk of scenes in the first schedule. Recently, we had shot in Pune and what makes me happy is that my director is satisfied with the progress”.

When asked to compare the working style in the South and Bollywood, she says, “Of course, the budget is higher here and one thing which is completely new is their PR strategy. On the first day of the shoot, we were told not to reveal anything about the film without consulting the PR team as they have perfect planning to promote the film and it’s a big deal for them. But in South, I have the liberty to talk about my film and characterisation to all the journalist friends. I also feel that things are quite organised in Bollywood; everyone is well informed about their job and there is no big confusion on the sets”.

