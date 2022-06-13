Actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor is among the six people allegedly found to have consumed drugs, Bengaluru Police said.

Bollywood actor Shakthi Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor was taken into custody after the police found that he consumed drugs, Bengaluru City police’s Deputy commissioner of police (east) Bheemashankar Guled said.

Karnataka | Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel, last night. He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs: Bengaluru Police pic.twitter.com/UuHZKMzUH0 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

According to India Today, the police raided a hotel on MG Road after they received a tip. The cops sent the samples of some attendees and Siddhanth’s sample reportedly returned positive for drug consumption.

Meanwhile, Shakti Kapoor in a query on media's questioning, the veteran actor replied to ETimes, “I can say only one thing - it’s not possible”.

In 2020, Siddhanth's sister Shraddha was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to record her statement in a drug probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Siddhanth began his acting career with Sanjay Gupta’s crime film Shootout at Wadala and later featured in Anurag Kashyap’s psychological thriller film Ugly. He was last seen in Rumi Jafery's Chehre.