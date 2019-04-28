You are here:

Shraddha Kapoor welcomes Saaho co-star Prabhas on Instagram: 'One of the nicest human beings and an absolute darling'

FP Staff

Apr 28, 2019 11:39:11 IST

India's very own Baahubali, actor Prabhas, recently bowed to popular demand and joined Instagram. Currently filming Saaho opposite actress Shraddha Kapoor, the actor received a warm welcome message from Kapoor.

Posting an image of her male co-star, Shraddha welcomed "one of the nicest human beings" that the actress had ever met.


View this post on Instagram

Welcome to insta!!! One of the nicest human beings I have ever met and an absolute darling 💜@actorprabhas

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Prabhas' first image on Instagram received almost 657,000 likes and 27.6 thousand comments. Neil Nitin Mukesh, also a part of Saaho, joined Shraddha in greeting Prabhas. "Welcome to the world of Instagram big brother. Here is to capturing beautiful moments for a lifetime," wrote Neil. Neil had earlier posted an image with Shraddha and Saaho director Sujeeth while they were shooting in Mumbai.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Action time in Mumbai finally. #saahoinmumbai #saaho with the ever so beautiful and amazing @shraddhakapoor and my darling brother and director @sujeethsign A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on

Set to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, the film also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors, from Shraddha as the female lead to Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Neil and Mandira Bedi, who will all play the antagonists. The action thriller has secured a 15 August release in India.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2019 11:39:11 IST

