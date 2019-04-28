Shraddha Kapoor welcomes Saaho co-star Prabhas on Instagram: 'One of the nicest human beings and an absolute darling'

India's very own Baahubali, actor Prabhas, recently bowed to popular demand and joined Instagram. Currently filming Saaho opposite actress Shraddha Kapoor, the actor received a warm welcome message from Kapoor.

Posting an image of her male co-star, Shraddha welcomed "one of the nicest human beings" that the actress had ever met.

Prabhas' first image on Instagram received almost 657,000 likes and 27.6 thousand comments. Neil Nitin Mukesh, also a part of Saaho, joined Shraddha in greeting Prabhas. "Welcome to the world of Instagram big brother. Here is to capturing beautiful moments for a lifetime," wrote Neil. Neil had earlier posted an image with Shraddha and Saaho director Sujeeth while they were shooting in Mumbai.

Set to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, the film also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors, from Shraddha as the female lead to Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Neil and Mandira Bedi, who will all play the antagonists. The action thriller has secured a 15 August release in India.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2019 11:39:11 IST

