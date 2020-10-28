Shraddha Kapoor to play naagin in upcoming trilogy, produced by Nikhil Dwivedi

The yet-untitled trilogy will be directed by Vishal Furia, who helmed the 2017 Marathi horror film Lapachhapi.

Shraddha Kapoor will be playing the role of ‘icchadhari naagin’ (shape shifting female serpent) for a trilogy that will be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. Earlier, Sridevi was seen essaying the role of ‘icchadhari naagin’ in the 1986 film Nagina and its sequel Nigahen: Nagina Part 2.

Shraddha took to Twitter to announce the news, adding she has grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi's Nagina and Nigahen and always wanted to play a similar role.

Also, veteran Bollywood actress Rekha and Reena Roy have played the roles of an ‘icchadhari naagin’ in 1976 film Nagin.

It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.✨💜@Nikhil_Dwivedi @FuriaVishal @saffronbrdmedia — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 28, 2020

The trilogy will be made and released under the banner of Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd. The release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers. There is no update on who all will be sharing the screen space with Shraddha.

A report by The Indian Express said that the makers of the yet to be titled trilogy are planning to add VFX and special effects. Director Vishal Furia is known for his 2017 Marathi horror film titled Lapachhapi. He is presently directing the Hindi remake of the film that will be titled Choori.

Shraddha Kapoor has earlier played a character with supernatural powers in 2018 horror-comedy film Stree.

The actress was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. She has also played pivotal roles in films including Ek Villain, Half Girlfriend, Street Dancer 3D, OK Jaanu, Hassena Parker, Chhichhore.