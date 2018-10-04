Shraddha Kapoor takes break from Saina Nehwal biopic shoot after being diagnosed with dengue

Shraddha Kapoor had recently begun shooting for Amole Gupte’s Saina Nehwal biopic. However, the Mumbai Mirror reported that the actress has had to take a break from the schedule since she has been diagnosed with dengue.

Kapoor, who will depict Nehwal in the film, apparently started feeling unwell within a few days of shooting. By 27 September, she took a break when she was diagnosed with dengue during a medical checkup.

The actress will resume filming in a few days. "Meanwhile, Amole continues to shoot portions featuring the child actor who portrays the younger Saina, and other supporting artists,” a source from the set informed.

Producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed the news saying, “Shraddha has had a busy schedule for months now and that seems to have taken a toll on her health. All of us empathise with her situation. We will soon get an update on her health and when she can resume work. She is keen to get back as soon as possible.”

As reported earlier, Shraddha shared her experience working on the film, saying, ""It is a physically demanding film. But it is an inspiring story as so many people look up to her. I feel grateful to be playing that part. I will begin shooting for it next month and the prep is on. I am having a great time playing badminton. It is fabulous to be part of such a great story."

