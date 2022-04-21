Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor exudes Ballerina vibes in her latest pictures.

Shraddha Kapoor donned a pink athleisure set on Instagram, with her hair tied up in a bun.

In the caption, she wrote, ""

Shraddha has wowed viewers with incredible performances throughout her career, including ABCD, Baaghi, and Aashiqui 2, to name a few. Kapoor is currently preparing for the debut of her upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor, which is set to hit theatres on March 8, 2023. The picture, which has yet to be given a title, is one of Bollywood's most eagerly anticipated releases. Shraddha's debut cooperation with Ranbir will be in this film, which her fans are ecstatic about.

Kapoor had a brief role in the 2010 heist film Teen Patti, in which she made her acting debut. She is the actress Shakti Kapoor's daughter. After acting as a singer in Aashiqui 2 (2013), for which she was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Actress, Kapoor came to prominence. In addition to acting in them, Kapoor has sung in a number of them. She launched her own clothing business in 2015.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.