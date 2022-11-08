Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a crazy and a humongous fanbase all across the nation. While the actress is always active on her social media while sharing interesting glimpses of her life, her fans never miss a chance to shower their love which has now made her achieve yet another milestone of 75 Million followers on Instagram.

Taking to her social media, Shraddha shared an adorable picture of herself with a cup of tea on her smiling face, marking the celebration of achieving 75 Million followers on Instagram. She further jotted down the caption saying, which is a homage to all chai lovers, “Celebrating 75 Million with Chai on Cheek.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor has now entered the most coveted 75 Million followers club, after Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra. Shraddha has garnered this following solely based on being her true self and keeping it real on social media. Rarely we have seen her putting up agency driven content on social media, yet she is one of the most followed actresses out there! And the true reason is ‘being her true and real self’.

Moreover, Shraddha recently took over the nation with her short cameo in Bhediya’s Thumkeshwari. This has again raised the excitement of her fans to watch her in ‘Stree 2’.

On the work front, apart from ‘Stree 2‘, Shraddha will also be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which is all set to release in March, 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.