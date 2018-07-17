Showtime dismisses Sarah Palin's allegations of Sacha Baron Cohen duping guests on Who Is America?

New York: Showtime and Sacha Baron Cohen are pushing back against allegations the comedian duped guests on his new show by posing as a disabled veteran.

The network says in a statement on 16 July, that Baron Cohen "did not present himself as a disabled veteran" or wear any military apparel when he met with Senator Bernie Sanders and former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

Palin last week on Facebook complained that Baron Cohen "heavily disguised himself" as a disabled United States veteran in a wheelchair when she was "duped" into an interview. She challenged Baron Cohen and Showtime to donate proceeds from the show to a veterans' charity.

As reported earlier, "Palin went on to allege that Cohen’s production team purposely dropped her and her daughter off at the wrong Washington DC airport which resulted in them missing their flight. 'Feel good and manly about your M.O, Sacha? By the way, my daughter thinks you’re a piece of ****, Sacha. Every honourable American Vet should feel the same,' she wrote at the end."

In the new show Who Is America?, Baron Cohen dons various prosthetics and accents in an attempt to embarrass those on the right and left.



