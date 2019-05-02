You are here:

'Shout out to Arya Stark': Drake references Game of Thrones in his Billboard Music Awards acceptance speech

Press Trust of India

May 02, 2019 16:21:05 IST

See our full Game of Thrones coverage here

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Game of Thrones

Los Angeles: Drake fans were in for a surprise at the Billboard Music Awards as the rapper revealed himself to be a Game of Thrones follower.

The recording artiste, who took home the Top Billboard 200 Album award for his 25-track 'Scorpion', was excited by the shock reveal in the show thanks to fan favourite GoT character Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams).

After thanking his family, friends, and contributors for the award, a true fan, Drake acknowledged Arya's achievement in the latest episode of the HBO series - without giving out any spoilers.

"And hey, shout-out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week," the rapper exclaimed at the end of his speech, which led to a resounding applause and screams from the audience members.

Some people took to Twitter to share their glee about Drake being a GoT fan.

While some fans were all praise for the rapper mentioning Arya's name in his address, others expressed concern over the character's future in the remainder of the epic fantasy series after his hat tip. The rapper is infamous for jinxing any team he supports publicly.

At the awards, Drake emerged the night's biggest winner, with 12 wins, which also includes Top Artist Award. He now holds the record for most wins in BBMA history, with a total of 27.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 16:21:05 IST

tags: acceptance speech , Arya Stark , Billboard Music Awards , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Drake , Game of Thrones , scorpion , Shareworthy , TuneIn

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Game of Thrones season 8: People post funny videos copying Arya Stark's classic move on social media

Game of Thrones season 8: People post funny videos copying Arya Stark's classic move on social media

Billboard Music Awards 2019: Here's a list of top winners, best performances and highlights from the event

Billboard Music Awards 2019: Here's a list of top winners, best performances and highlights from the event

Game of Thrones: Ed Sheeran thanks screenwriters for not killing his character — 'Knew I was a survivor'

Game of Thrones: Ed Sheeran thanks screenwriters for not killing his character — 'Knew I was a survivor'