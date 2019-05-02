'Shout out to Arya Stark': Drake references Game of Thrones in his Billboard Music Awards acceptance speech

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Game of Thrones

Los Angeles: Drake fans were in for a surprise at the Billboard Music Awards as the rapper revealed himself to be a Game of Thrones follower.

The recording artiste, who took home the Top Billboard 200 Album award for his 25-track 'Scorpion', was excited by the shock reveal in the show thanks to fan favourite GoT character Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams).

After thanking his family, friends, and contributors for the award, a true fan, Drake acknowledged Arya's achievement in the latest episode of the HBO series - without giving out any spoilers.

"And hey, shout-out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week," the rapper exclaimed at the end of his speech, which led to a resounding applause and screams from the audience members.

Some people took to Twitter to share their glee about Drake being a GoT fan.

Shout out to the bro @Drake for shouting out Arya like that #Salute — J.Steed (@jay_steed) May 2, 2019

Drake giving Arya Stark a shout out for “putting in that work” at the Billboards much more satisfying than a politics speech ! #BillboardMusicAwards #GOT — calauren (@calauren) May 2, 2019

While some fans were all praise for the rapper mentioning Arya's name in his address, others expressed concern over the character's future in the remainder of the epic fantasy series after his hat tip. The rapper is infamous for jinxing any team he supports publicly.

Drake just thanked Arya Stark at the #BillboardMusicAwards ... which sadly means Arya Stark is dead. Drake is the biggest jinx in all of media. — DJ Valentine (@TryingToBeDJV) May 2, 2019

Great now Arya dies next episode thanks a lot drake https://t.co/CpFQbtrPot — Mckyle Goulden (@Goulden89) May 2, 2019

Drake’s frontrunning is iconic at this point but if history is any indication Arya is toast https://t.co/SsSwdKHoiL — Will Hoile (@willhoile) May 2, 2019

At the awards, Drake emerged the night's biggest winner, with 12 wins, which also includes Top Artist Award. He now holds the record for most wins in BBMA history, with a total of 27.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 16:21:05 IST

