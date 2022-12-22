Internet sensation Uorfi Javed going viral on the internet is nothing new. The TV actress, who is considered a DIY queen, has always put her A-game forward on the internet. While the actress is once again making rounds on the internet, it is not for the right reasons. The reality show star, who has always raised eyebrows with her eccentric sartorial picks, has yet again landed in trouble for her “revealing outfits”. Recently several reports were making rounds that Uorfi was detained in Dubai for shooting a video in a revealing outfit in public, which is not allowed in the country. As per the media reports, Uorfi was questioned by the local authorities in Dubai. However, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant issued a statement two days after the report of her detention went viral, claiming that the police arrived because of some issue with the location they were shooting at and not for her outfits.

For the unversed, the TV star was in the United Arab Emirates to shoot for her upcoming projects for over a week and has been keeping her fans updated about the same through her social media, wherein she sported several eccentric outfits. However, a couple of days back, reports claimed that Uorfi was questioned by the local authorities in Dubai as she was shooting a video “in an open area” wearing something that was not “allowed” in public over there. Soon after the same, Uorfi clarified that she hasn’t been detained. In her clarification to The Times of India, the actress said, “The police had arrived to stop the shoot because of some issues at the location. There was a time when we were allowed to shoot as it was a public place, but the production team didn’t extend the timing, hence we had to leave. It had nothing to do with my clothes at all. We shot the remaining part the next day so it was all sorted.”

However, her clarification couldn’t save her from the wrath of the social media users, who were quick to jump in and start criticising Uorfi. The TV actress, who has time and again faced the trolls for her raunchy outfits, once again became the subject of the same. Several social media users claimed that she should be kept behind bars for a lifetime, while many believed that Uorfi should stay in Dubai only. One user wrote, “Should be jailed for a lifetime.”

Should be jailed for a lifetime — CFC Satire (@AP_CFC21) December 21, 2022



Another wrote, “Now let her say to them that it is her right to wear bhikari dress. They will exactly do what they do with such people”

Now let her say to them that it is her right to wear bhikari dress. They will exactly do what they do with such people 😁 — Prasanth P Bhat (@prasubhat) December 21, 2022



A third user wrote, “Nice, everyone should follow the rules of the country you are in.”

Nice, everyone should follow rule of country you are in — Raj kS (@RkS17977574) December 21, 2022



Uorfi’s detention reports even sparked a meme fest on social media.

Dubai Police be like : pic.twitter.com/fT03qEqu3c — PaVi (@savagekannadati) December 21, 2022

इस पागल लड़की ने सोचा की जेसे हमारे देश हम सब को सहते है इसे भी सह ही रहे थे उसी तरह इसकी हरकते दुबई भी सहेगा🤣😂 — DaviDas (@David_Das_) December 21, 2022

Dubai walon isko wahi rakho 😅 — theaccidentalengg.. (@kamsjec) December 21, 2022

Hopefully they will release her after checking out her Instagram account 😝 — watchdogg (@watchdogg3) December 21, 2022



Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi was recently seen in Sunny Leone’s Splitsvilla 14, which is being hosted by TV star Arjun Bijlani, who swapped Rannvijay Singha. Earlier, she was also seen in Bigg Boss OTT.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.