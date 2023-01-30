It was good to see Jennifer Lopez walking down the aisle for the fifth time. You all may ask how? Well first it was The Wedding Planner in 2001, then in 2005 came her film Monster-in-Law which was followed by 2022’s Marry Me and then her real wedding to Ben Affleck. Now JLo is back with the Shotgun Wedding now streaming on Lionsgate Play. Shotgun Wedding is a one-time watch feel-good film and if you are having a bad day, this film will surely bring a smile to your face.

The story is simple with loads of gun giggles and the dialogues can actually light up a dull day. Directed by Jason Moore the movie is a laughing riot where two families come together for a one-of-a-kind destination wedding that takes an unexpected turn when the guests are taken hostage by some unexpected criminals.

The opening scene of Shotgun Wedding does an excellent job of getting the audience up to date with the two families. Darcy’s wealthy father, Robert (comedy legend Cheech Martin), doesn’t like her fiancé; he makes terrible decisions and tries too hard. Her mother, Renata (Brazillian star Sonia Braga), is uptight and unimpressed by everything, including her ex-husband’s new, younger girlfriend (The Good Place’s D’Arcey Carden).

On the day of the wedding day she never really wanted, Darcy starts to get cold feet. She didn’t want to wear her mother’s too-tight dress, she didn’t want her father to invite her ex, and she certainly had no intention of marrying her baseball player beau in the Philippines. Before she can make it down the aisle, men with guns infiltrate their wedding. The guests are held hostage at the ceremony while the couple irons out their relationship issues in their room upstairs.

Besides Jennifer Lopez, the true scene-stealer was Jennifer Coolidge. Filled with humour, drama, and a lot of action at stunning locales, Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel starrer Shotgun Wedding is a true treat to the eyes. The movie is a laughing riot where two families come together for a one-of-a-kind destination wedding that takes an unexpected turn when the guests are taken hostage by some unexpected criminals. A tropical island, some spray-painted gold pineapples, two eclectic families and a good dose of action make it a perfect action comedy. The best part of the film was to see a slightly mature couple getting married and having their true romantic moments along with a hell lot of disagreements.

