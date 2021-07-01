The FCTWEI and Welfare Association of Television Producers agreed that an MoU will be signed in a month, addressing all outstanding demands of technicians, artistes, and others involved in the making of Bengali soaps.

The stand-off between technicians and producers of some new and upcoming Bengali soaps over wage allocation and other issues ended Kolkata on Wednesday after a meeting of all stakeholders following which shootings resumed.

President of the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI), Swarup Biswas, told PTI that shooting and work for building sets of the new serials, which had been stuck for two days, began on Wednesday.

The federation and Welfare Association of Television Producers agreed that an MoU will be signed in a month addressing all outstanding demands of technicians, artistes, and others involved in the sector.

"Our members joined work for new TV serials from today after last evening's talks where it was decided that a new MoU will be signed addressing our concerns and the MoU will be ready by 31 July," Biswas said.

A spokesman of West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists Forum said shootings of 29 new serials had come to a halt since Monday.

"All works of new, upcoming serials resumed in full swing from today. We welcome this development," he added.

The forum's Joint Secretary, Shantilal Mukherjee, on Tuesday had urged all stakeholders to immediately resolve the matter in the interest of over 1,000 people associated with the industry, apprehending that many will have to go without food if the shoot for the serials did not begin immediately.

"Shootings had started mid-June... bringing smiles on the faces of countless artistes and technicians, but the sudden halt has tossed them into an uncertain situation. We urge all stakeholders to resume shooting for the mega soaps at the earliest," the forum''s office-bearer had said before the meeting.

West Bengal minister Arup Biswas, film-maker turned Trinamool Congress MLA, and party's cultural cell head Raj Chakraborty also attended the meeting.

