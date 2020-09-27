Shooting in UP's upcoming film city expected to begin in three to four months, officials inspect site

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently approved a proposal to set up the Film City in 1,000 acre of land along the Yamuna Expressway, near Noida.

Shooting at the film city in Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar can begin in three to four months from now, senior government official Awanish Awasthi said Sunday, according to BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Information Awanish Awasthi inspected the site in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority's (YEIDA's) Sector 21 and instructed officials to submit a detailed project report (DPR) soon.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently approved a proposal to set up the Film City in 1,000 acre of land along the Yamuna Expressway, near Noida.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department Awanish K Awasthi, inspected a portion of land for the proposed

Filmcity in Gautam Budh Nagar today. CEO and OSD of Yamuna Authority were also present. pic.twitter.com/VnfVlC3Zqq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 27, 2020

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh tweeted in Hindi, “Additional Chief Secretary to UP government Awanish Awasthi toured the proposed film city site in Sector 21 of Yamuna Authority. He said that shooting will begin at this location in 3 to 4 months.”

YEIDA's officer on special duty Shailendra Bhatia said Awasthi observed the road connectivity and development adjacent to the site and in the areas nearby. “He also instructed YEIDA to prepare the DPR for the film city.”

Asked as to by when a DPR could be submitted, Bhatia told Press Trust of India: “As soon as possible.”

Awasthi, also the chairman of Film Bandhu, the nodal agency of the state government for cinema-related activities, was joined by YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh during the site inspection.

Samajwadi Party president and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on 22 September had alleged the Yogi Adityanath government was trying to take credit for the film city project initiated by his regime.

Two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in 2015, when the Samajwadi Party was in power, for setting up as many film cities in the state.

While one was proposed along the Lucknow-Agra Expressway by Purple Seas group, with technical support provided by the Government of Japan, the other was to be developed in Trans Ganga Hightech City Scheme near Unnao by Bhojpuri film star Ravi Kishan, now a BJP MP.

An investment of Rs 650 crore was estimated to be made in the two projects.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)