You are here:

Shoot for Varun, Alia, Madhuri-starrer Kalank begins; Karan Johar at Madame Tussauds: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Shoot for Kalank begins with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit

The men in RED and BLACK Day 1 of #Kalank calls for a visit to set from the 3 most important people! What a way to begin the film!! @karanjohar @NGEMovies #DavidDhawan ♥️@Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/U3iMTs912I — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 18, 2018

Just finished my shoot with @AnilKapoor and #indrakumar on the sets of #TotalDhamaal and was phenomenal as usual. Now arrived at the sets of #Kalank with @karanjohar for the look test. The sets are breathtaking. Can’t wait for you to see both films!! — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 18, 2018

Abhishek Varman's upcoming film Kalank boasts of a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Karan Johar is the first Bollywood filmmaker to get a wax statue in Madame Tussauds

While London's Madame Tussauds houses wax figures of many Bollywood actors, Karan Johar will be the first filmmaker from India to get a statue.

Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma and son Ahil on the sets of Loveratri

Salman Khan's brother-in-law and debutant actor Aayush Sharma is busy shooting for his debut film Loveratri. His family — wife Arpita Khan and son Ahil — paid a visit to him in London.

It's a throwback to Paris for Kajol and Ajay Devgn



Kajol, Ajay Devgn spent quite a jolly family time on their recent Paris trip. The actress shared a picture featuring the two Bollywood powerhouse performers.

Alia Bhatt rocks in denim

🎈 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 17, 2018 at 10:41pm PDT

While everyone in Mumbai is loathing the heat outside, Alia Bhatt donned her best denim wear, beating the sun at its own game.

Amitabh Bachchan completes 10 years as a blogger



Bollywood's living legend Amitabh Bachchan has maintained a strong online presence on social media for a long time now. The actor recently completed 10 years as an active blogger

Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of Aanand L Rai's Zero

Shah Rukh Khan has been actively working on his upcoming film Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. In the film, the Bollywood superstar will share the screen with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Abhishek Bachchan wraps up Manmarziyaan's Punjab schedule



Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Manmarziyaan with Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu is touted as Jr Bachchan's comeback as an actor after a gap of 2 years. He was last seen in the 2016 laugh-riot Housefull 3.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 20:49 PM